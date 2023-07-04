The Gautam Budh Nagar police have nabbed a Pakistani woman along with her four children, who was staying illegally in Greater Noida after entering the country through Nepal last month.

A police officer said that they have also detained the local man, a resident of Greater Noida, who had given shelter to the woman. The officer said that the Pakistani woman came in touch with the man through an online PUBG game.

“The woman, identified as Seema Ghulam Haider, was staying at a rented accommodation in Greater Noida along with her four children. A team from Rabupura police station is questioning her and the man,” the officer said.

“Concerned agencies have been informed and appropriate legal action is being taken,” the officer added.

