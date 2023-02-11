INDIALIFESTYLE

Martial arts amidst snow-clad mountains, winter camp at Pahalgam

NewsWire
0
0

Holding of a winter camp in Pahalgam has brought joy to the local children as this time many activities, including Martial Arts training, are being conducted.

While the tourists are enjoying the beauty of the snow-covered valleys of Pahalgam, local boys and girls are actively involved in sports activities.

In these views of Pahalgam, the tourists, who are keen on winter activities, are enjoying the scenery of fresh snowfall and fulfilling their heart’s desire by playing with snow.

Children from different districts of Kashmir are receiving martial arts training and learning self-defence in the snow.

The children, who received martial arts training here, said despite living in Kashmir, they were deprived of seeing the beautiful scenery in winter as during ‘Chillai Kalan’, most of the children are confined within the four walls of the houses and remain deprived of these beautiful mountain views.

However, after coming to the training camp, they got a chance to see these beautiful scenes during the winter days.

The children appealed to the people to come here during the cold weather and enjoy the beauty of this place.

They also appealed to the youth to stay away from drug addiction and keep themselves busy in other activities like sports.

20230211-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ makers cap first day ticket prices at Rs...

    SC to pronounce judgment on Nov 7 on petitions challenging EWS...

    US bans import of Chinese cotton but India yet to cash...

    Book on RSS by Dalit writer stirs controversy in K’taka