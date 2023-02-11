Holding of a winter camp in Pahalgam has brought joy to the local children as this time many activities, including Martial Arts training, are being conducted.

While the tourists are enjoying the beauty of the snow-covered valleys of Pahalgam, local boys and girls are actively involved in sports activities.

In these views of Pahalgam, the tourists, who are keen on winter activities, are enjoying the scenery of fresh snowfall and fulfilling their heart’s desire by playing with snow.

Children from different districts of Kashmir are receiving martial arts training and learning self-defence in the snow.

The children, who received martial arts training here, said despite living in Kashmir, they were deprived of seeing the beautiful scenery in winter as during ‘Chillai Kalan’, most of the children are confined within the four walls of the houses and remain deprived of these beautiful mountain views.

However, after coming to the training camp, they got a chance to see these beautiful scenes during the winter days.

The children appealed to the people to come here during the cold weather and enjoy the beauty of this place.

They also appealed to the youth to stay away from drug addiction and keep themselves busy in other activities like sports.

