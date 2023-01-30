Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

They paid tributes to the portrait of the Mahatma near the Gandhi statue at Egmore.

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Information Minister M.P. Saminathan also paid floral tributes to the Mahatma.

Stalin also administered the pledge against untouchability to government employees at the Secretariat in the Fort St. George Complex.

Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu, ministers, bureaucrats, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

