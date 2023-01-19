BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maruti Suzuki begins shipping out Grand Vitara

NewsWire
0
0

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has begun exports of its new sport utility vehicle Grand Vitara to Latin America, the company said.

The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

The first shipment of Grand Vitara, manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar for Maruti Suzuki, sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar Port here.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, the company has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence.

“Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well,” Takeuchi added.

20230119-122402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyundai Motor opens bookings for Venue N Line SUV

    Repeated rate hikes may impact housing Sector in the short term

    Staff-level agreement between Pakistan, IMF reached

    Twins for Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani-Piramal