Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has begun exports of its new sport utility vehicle Grand Vitara to Latin America, the company said.

The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

The first shipment of Grand Vitara, manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar for Maruti Suzuki, sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar Port here.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, the company has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence.

“Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well,” Takeuchi added.

