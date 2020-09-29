Maruti Suzuki enrols 5 new start-ups in innovation lab programme

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that it has enrolled five new start-ups under its MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) programme that supports start-ups by co-creating innovative business solutions.

With start-ups ‘Clean Slate, Peer Robotics, Vicara, Hyper Reality, and URJA’ on board, Maruti Suzuki said, it has engaged with 14 start-ups under MAIL programme in the last 18 months.

“The auto industry is extremely dynamic and frequently faces new challenges. The lookout for new technological aids to assist the industry to continue working efficiently is an ever-evolving task. Our flagship MAIL programme is now in its 3rd cohort and in each round we come across several innovative ideas that solve real-life industrial challenges,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

“MAIL programme focusses on offering a platform to these early stage start-ups where they can translate their big ideas into business solutions. Besides, they also get a unique opportunity to get the idea validated and approved by Maruti Suzuki’s domain experts.”

