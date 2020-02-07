Maruti Suzuki India launches Ertiga S-CNG

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday rolled out the BS-VI compliant Ertiga S-CNG, offering a mileage of 26.08 km per kg.

According to the company, the factory-fitted Ertiga BS-VI S-CNG will be available for Rs 8.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the launch, Maruti Suzuki India’s Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said: “Ertiga has been a market leader amongst MPVs, and the introduction of BS6 S-CNG will further help augment its leadership in the segment.”

“Being the first company to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars in the country, today we proudly own the largest portfolio of green vehicles.”

Besides, the company said that the launch of S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the government’s vision of reducing oil imports and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from the current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

At present, the government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country.

In addition, the automobile major said that S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system.

“Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/vd