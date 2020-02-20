Maruti Suzuki launches all new Vitara Brezza

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the all new compact SUV Vitara Brezza, which was unveiled at the recently held Auto Expo 2020.

The new vehicle has been priced in the range of Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh, the automobile major said on Monday.

According to the company, the new compact SUV offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features.

The vehicle is equipped with the powerful 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine.

“The compact SUV will be offered with 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid,” the company said in a statement.

In less than 4 years of its launch, Vitara Brezza has sold over 500,000 units.

–IANS

rv/vd