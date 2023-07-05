INDIA

Maruti Suzuki launches Invicto starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched its premium three row utility vehicle (UV) model Invicto priced between Rs 24.79 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh.

The model will be retailed by Maruti Suzuki India’s premium channel NEXA.

“Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the Invicto adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO.

The company had recently began booking for the model.

Invicto will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features, Maruti Suzuki India had said.

2023070534280

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K. Satchidanandan to get 8th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry

    Revealing ‘The Hidden Hindu’

    AAP announces final list of 117 candidates for MCD elections

    All medical colleges in UP to have para-medical courses