Maruti Suzuki launches ‘vehicle subscription programme’

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) To offer flexible car ownership options, Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched its vehicle subscription programme.

The vehicle subscription programme “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe” has been made available in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru.

The company said the programme allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

“Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (OAIS) India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe” for these cities,” the auto major added in a statement.

“In this innovation, customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.”

According to the company, customers can select the duration ranging from 12 to 48 months.

“Customers will pay a monthly subscription charge as low as starting Rs 14,463 per cent, including taxes for Swift LXi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months,” the statement said.

“This subscription is all inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero depreciation insurance and 24×7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend or buy the car at market price.”

–IANS

rv/sn/khz/bg