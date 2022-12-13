BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maruti Suzuki seeks clarity on emission norms

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has sought correct accounting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission benefits of ethanol under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy or CAFE.

For promotion of ethanol and flex-fuel, auto industry body SIAM has requested the Road Transport Ministry to make some changes in the policy.

Maruti Suzuki India’s Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at an industry event that the company has sought correct accounting of GHG emission benefits of ethanol under CAFE.

He informed that the company will work on a series of technological advancements after studying the requirements in Indian market.

The second phase of CAFE norms came into effect in April this year.

They are aimed at lowering fuel consumption of vehicles by reducing their CO2 emissions, mandating the average corporate CO2 emission to be less than 130 gm/km by 2022, applicable to all petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG-fuelled vehicles.

Under the second phase of CAFE, the average corporate CO2 emission must be less than 113 gm/km.

