Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,62,462 units of vehicles in July 2021.

During the same period last year, the company sold 1,08,064 vehicles.

In a statement, the company noted that while the domestic sales in July 2021 is better than that of July 2020, a comparison is not meaningful because July 2020 had a much lower base due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Total sales for last month include domestic sales of 136,500 units, sales to other OEM of 4,738 units and exports of 21,224 units.

Sales of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,768, up from 2,232 units sold during the same period last year.

Sale of its mini passenger vehicles Alto, S-Presso stood at 19,685 units while the sale of compact passenger vehicles — WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S — stood at 70,268 units.

