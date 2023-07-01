INDIA

Maruti Suzuki sold 1.59 lakh units in June, lower than April and May figures

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed June selling 159,418 units which was lower than it sold in April and May 2023 but higher than the sales numbers of June 2022.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it sold 159,418 units (domestic 136,019 units, to other vehicle makers 3,629 units and exports 19,770 units) up from 155,857 units (domestic 125,710 units, to other vehicle makers 6,314 units and exports 23,833 units) sold in June, 2022.

However, it should be noted the company had sold 1,78,083 units (domestic 146,596 units, to other vehicle makers 5,010 units and exports 26,477 units) in May 2023 and 16,0,529 units (domestic 139,519 units, to other car makers 4,039 units and exports 16,971 units) in April 2023.

