Maruti Suzuki sold 1.60 lakh units in April

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said it had sold a total of 160,529 units (domestic 139,519 units, sales to other car makers 4,039 units and exports 16,971 units) last month up from 150,661 units (domestic 126,261 units, sales to other car makers 5,987 units and exports 18,413 units).

It should be noted that the company had logged lower exports and sales to other car makers last month as compared to the units sold in April 2022.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles.

The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, Maruti Suzuki said.

