BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maruti Suzuki to launch two new SUVs, showcase electric SUV at AutoExpo

NewsWire
0
0

Car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is seeking to increase its market share in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment and will launch two new models at the AutoExpo early next year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Apart from the two new SUVs, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase its concept electric SUV and flex fuel at the AutoExpo, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told reporters in a video conference.

Queried about whether the two SUVs to be launched will be produced by Toyota Kirloskar Motors as it is being done in the case of Grand Vitara, he said further details will be announced at the AutoExpo.

Srivastava said the two new SUVs will enable Maruti Suzuki to increase its market share in the segment.

On the company’s plans of launching a CNG-powered SUV, he said the number of CNG models in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio is increasing.

The company would like to introduce more CNG powered models.

According to Srivastava, the retail sales this month should be good while the wholesale number for the industry will be about 275,000 units.

All the car manufacturers would like to have low numbers of 2022 made models.

Srivastava also said that the industry players and also Maruti Suzuki will be increasing their prices in January 2023.

He noted said the company has rolled out 2.5 crore vehicles since it began Indian operations 40 years ago.

20221222-182604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    68% want code of regulation for online fantasy sports

    Adani Green shares up 5% as Co becomes 10th largest on...

    Vivo moves Delhi HC challenging freezing of its bank accounts by...

    Dr Reddy’s announces commercial launch of 2-DG