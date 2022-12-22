Car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is seeking to increase its market share in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment and will launch two new models at the AutoExpo early next year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Apart from the two new SUVs, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase its concept electric SUV and flex fuel at the AutoExpo, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told reporters in a video conference.

Queried about whether the two SUVs to be launched will be produced by Toyota Kirloskar Motors as it is being done in the case of Grand Vitara, he said further details will be announced at the AutoExpo.

Srivastava said the two new SUVs will enable Maruti Suzuki to increase its market share in the segment.

On the company’s plans of launching a CNG-powered SUV, he said the number of CNG models in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio is increasing.

The company would like to introduce more CNG powered models.

According to Srivastava, the retail sales this month should be good while the wholesale number for the industry will be about 275,000 units.

All the car manufacturers would like to have low numbers of 2022 made models.

Srivastava also said that the industry players and also Maruti Suzuki will be increasing their prices in January 2023.

He noted said the company has rolled out 2.5 crore vehicles since it began Indian operations 40 years ago.

20221222-182604