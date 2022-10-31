India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki Indi a Ltd recalls 9,925 cars of various models to rectify a defect in the rear brake assembly pin.

In a regulatory filing, Maurti Suzuki said it has announced recall of 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3 and September 1.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin (Part), which in a certain case, may break a nd cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run,” the company said.

“Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost,” it added.

Maurti Suzuki said parts for replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles.

Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection, the car company added.

20221031-130804