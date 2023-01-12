BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny and Fronx, bookings open

NewsWire
0
0

On the second day of the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki on Thursday unveiled the much awaited Jimny 5 door which will go on sale in the country from May 2023, followed by other global markets.

The company also revealed the Fronx in India and the SUV will be sold through Nexa dealerships.

“With these launches, the company aims to take leadership spot in the SUV segment in India by FY 23-24,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki

The Jimny 5-door will be made in India at the brand’s Gurugram plant and will also be exported to other markets. The bookings also opened on Thursday.

The Jimny 5-door has a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that makes 105 PS of max power and 134 Nm of torque, which can be had with a 5MT or a 4AT with pro all-wheel drive setup.

The SUV measures 3985 mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2,590mm. Its wheelbase is 340mm longer than the 3-door model.

It has a width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,720mm.

In terms of features, the Jimny 5-door gets SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Arkamys sound system with 6 airbags, hill descent control, rear-view camera and ABS.

The other SUV Fronx is expected to have 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, making 90 PS and 113 Nm or a new 1.0-litre K10C turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 100 PS of max power and 148 Nm of peak torque.

20230112-113006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliament Committee to hear Twitter, IRCTC on data privacy

    Goa’s economy can’t revive with mining ban in force

    Alstom delivers 100th 12,000 hp electric locomotive to Indian Railways within...

    Not only indices, even brokerages’ stocks are booming now (IANS Analysis)