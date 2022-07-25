San Diego Comic Con is up and running and Marvel has once again given fans of their franchise plenty to cheer for.

As always, the Marvel Studios panel at the convention center was packed and it was a blockbuster sell-out event. Marvel President Kevin Feige got up on stage was welcomed with loud cheers and plenty of applause.

He announced that Marvel’s Phase 4 has officially ended and then he proceeded to announce all that awaits fans in Phase 5 and 6. The list was long and comprehensive and it included a whole slew of new web series as well as several movies.

‘Loki’ season 2 release date was announced. Feige also confirmed that in 2024, Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil will have a Disney+ original series spanning across 18 episodes. He also confirmed that in the ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year animation that will drop on Disney+ streamer in 2024, Charlie Cox will voice ‘Daredevil’ aka Matt Murdoch. Even though the series release is still two years away, it has apparently already been renewed for a second season – ‘Spider-Man: Sophomore Year’.

Other web series announced include ‘She Hulk: Attorney at Law’, ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Echo’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

The movies announced at the Comic Con include, ‘Hickman. Schiti’, ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Captain America: New World Order’, ‘Blade’, ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Thunderbolts’, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ and ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’.