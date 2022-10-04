ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Marvel releases new trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

NewsWire
0
0

Marvel Studios has now released a brand-new trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, much to the delight of the fans of the franchise.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The new film will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. It also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

20221004-121202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta talk about evolution of entertainment for women

    Janhvi Kapoor makes a splash with bikini pictures

    Allu Arjun announces daughter Arha’s debut in films

    Gaurav Gera, chef Vicky Ratnani team up for cooking show ‘Chef...