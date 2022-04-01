Disney+ streaming platform has been in existence for around two and half years, and in this time the Star Wars franchise as well as the Marvel franchise have been trying to push original series from their tentpole for their viewers on this platform.

However, considering the mammoths that these two franchises are, they have so far managed to release a combined total of only 9 seasons which span across 8 original series. Of these 8 series, 6 are live action and only two animated. The total number of episodes across all these shows is 75.

Despite the numbers being less than impressive, as per a report from ‘The Hollywood Reporter (THR)’ these two shows are the ones that are drawing in the most views for Disney+.

Even though the number of total episodes is not that high, which could be due to the interruptions in production caused by the pandemic ever since Disney+ launched, the streaming platform has still managed to have either a Marvel or a Star Wars series running a new series or releasing a new episode almost continuously since October 2020, when the second season of the much-loved ‘Mandalorian’ premiered on the platform.

Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 list includes only Star Wars and Marvel shows with Star Wars ‘Mandalorian’ topping the list

In total, the six live-action shows – ‘Mandalorian’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Hawkeye’) have generated over 36 billion viewing time during the weeks when the original episodes aired.

All these six shows remained in the Top 10 throughout their run and even after a brief dip after the season finale, they continued to bring in millions

of hours of viewership.

‘Mandalorian’ remained the clear winner, however Marvel’s ‘Loki’ brough Marvel its first and only series that exceeded 1 billion viewing minutes within a single week. The show stayed strong and averaged 872 million minutes per episode through the six weeks of its running.

So far Marvel has focused on characters that have strong ties to the movie franchise and only now with ‘Moon Knight’, which premiered on March 30 and ‘Ms. Marvel’, which will air on June 8, Marvel will be challenging itself to reach out to Marvel movie audiences who aren’t well versed in the comic world. It remains to be seen if Marvel can retain their space in the Top 10 list with their comic-steeped characters.

Star Wars’ latest will be ‘Obi-Wan-Kenobi’ which will premiere on May 25 and they won’t have as much trouble as Marvel as their series is about one of the more beloved characters from the Star Wars Universe.