Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mainstay, Samuel L. Jackson, who played the role of Nick Fury in several Marvel movies, has revealed that he grew up reading DC Comics.

While on screen he portrays a Marvel character, the 73-year old actor confessed that when it comes to reading about superhero adventures he turns to DC and enjoys reading about ‘Superman’, ‘Batman’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Aquaman’.

Samuel L. Jackson was speaking on the ‘Happy But Sad Confused’ podcast when he said, “I’m a comic book fan, so I’ve been reading comic books forever. And truth be told, I don’t even read Marvel comic books. I kind of look at them, and when I discovered myself as Nick Fury, I just started to see myself, and I would think, ‘What am I doing on this [comic book] cover?’ But that was kind of it, and I’d put the book back. But I’ve read DC comics my whole life. I mean, we all grew up with Superman, Batman, Aquaman.”

He was then asked if he would consider working on a movie from DC comics. The actor said he wasn’t sure he would as he was not a big fan of the DC Universe films.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor said, ““Actors are mercenaries. It’s kind of what we do. We act for who we act for. But I don’t know if I’m ever going to read a DC script that’s going to make me go, ‘yeah, this is dope.’ I was all about DC. But I don’t know what the thing is about them cinematically.”

Samuel L. Jackson also said on the podcast that even though he has a theater background it would be accurate to call him a “movie star” because he has acted in a lot of Hollywood films.

He elaborated by saying, ““Having watched as many movies as I’ve watched and having been in as many movies as I’ve been in, there’s a thing — as long as I’ve resisted it and continued to say, ‘Oh, you know, I’m an actor, I did a lot of theatre’ — I’m a movie star. I have to admit it sometimes. I’m a movie star. People would pay money to come see me in movies.”

Samuel further said that over the course of the years he has worked in Hollywood enough for those in the industry to say, “‘This guy epitomises what a worker-bee in this business is. And he may not have been voted by his peers or the movies he’s been in haven’t been nominated or the roles he’s played have been robbed a few times, but hey, he represents us in the best way we can be represented. He’s the shining example of if I wanted my kid to be a movie star; I hope he would be like that.’”

Samuel L. Jackson’s last outing in the Marvel cinematic franchise was the 2019 ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’.

He is currently a part of ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ which is streaming on Apple TV+.