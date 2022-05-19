Marwadi University (MU) students, shone brightly at the recently concluded Khel Mahakumbh 2022, as Rabiya Basathiya, a first-year BCA student won silver in 100m athletics and long jump, while Ruchita Sagathiya and Srushti Mehta won gold medals in karate across different weight categories respectively.

The MU volleyball team also brought home gold. Among other recent sports achievements, Jigar Thakkar, a fourth-semester MBA student at MU, combatting cerebral palsy, recently won gold at the 21st National Para-Swimming Championship in Udaipur.

The University also aims to promote an active lifestyle via tournament participation and physical training. “To date more than INR 8 crore has been invested with a plan to build a strong sporting ecosystem to complement academics. Significant investments are underway to expand the indoor sports facility and an additional football ground with night lighting and stadium-style seating, in addition to a 4-acre sports complex with a lakeside athletics track.

Marwadi University Provost, Prof (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti, added, “Sports has always been an integral part of holistic learning that MU provides its students to deliver better quality of education. Since its inception, we have made significant investments and will continue to do so in order to facilitate excellent sporting performance. The infrastructure encourages our students to pursue their interests in this field and brings them closer to discovering their true potential.”

The University has also recently signed up with ace cricketer from Saurashtra, Ravindra Jadeja, to boost youth connect and promote an active lifestyle. Research suggests that exercise and academic success have a direct, positive correlation.

Just a 10-minute, one-time burst of physical activity can measurably boost brainpower. Another study has found correlations between regular exercise and the size of the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for verbal memory. These findings form part of the foundation for developing a holistic student development process at MU.

On-campus sports equipment and facilities as well as a School of Yoga are part of the vibrant sports culture at MU, supporting everything from mountaineering to meditation. There is also a full-fledged fitness club with dedicated trainers focusing on personalized programs.

