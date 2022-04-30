INDIALIFESTYLESPORTS

Renowned boxer Mary Kom on Saturday offered free training at her academy to the “best boxers” from Kerala.

The Kerala Olympic Association honoured her with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman gave her the award when the 1st Kerala Games was formally opened here.

P.R. Sreejesh, R.K. Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were also felicitated.

Speaking to the media here, she pointed out that Kerala has produced many boxers.

“But today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. When talented young boxers from Kerala come, we will give free training at our academy. Organisations like the Olympic Association should take the initiative to nurture such international athletes,” said Kom.

