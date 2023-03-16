SOUTH ASIA

Maryam Nawaz equates PTI with ‘terrorist group’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she was saddened by the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers “lashed out” at the police, and it felt like the government is “fighting a terrorist group”.

Maryam took PTI Chairman Imran Khan to task, saying that his actions and “terrorism” were extremely dangerous, reports The Express Tribune.

“I felt hurt when PTI workers lashed out at the police, it feels like we are fighting a terrorist group,” she remarked, adding that “this is a battle between right and wrong”.

She also said that PML-N is currently focusing on the country’s youth since young workers are the capital of the party.

“God-willing, PML-N will bring the youth forward,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that today one person has pushed the country back under a “conspiracy”The Express Tribune.

“The entire country is suffering the punishment of the wrong agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” he said, adding that PML-N will take Pakistan out of this serious crisis.

