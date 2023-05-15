SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Maryam Nawaz joins sit-in outside Pakistan Supreme Court

NewsWire
0
0

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’S (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday reached the Pakistan Democratic Party’s (PDM) sit-in outside the Supreme Court (SC) here, media reports said.

The protest was outside the apex court was turned into a sit-in and according to reports, the management committee has also started construction of tents and washrooms in the venue, Express Tribune reported.

There were also reports of violence between JUI-F volunteers and workers.

As per reports, three stages were set up in front of the Supreme Court. Moreover, a banner with the picture of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and PTI chief Imran Khan was burnt by a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, workers of the ruling PDM had set up a stage in front of the Supreme Court Judges Gate as the ruling alliance announced to stage a sit-in right outside the top court building to protest against what it describes as the judiciary’s preferential treatment of former premier Imran Khan.

The PPP convoy also left for Islamabad under the leadership of Divisional Vice President Rana Raffakat to join the protest.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police requested the protesters to remain peaceful, saying that there is a threat of terrorist activity, Express Tribune reported.

20230515-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maldives’ Aug tourist arrivals top pre-pandemic levels

    Pakistan says concerned by rise of Hindutva politics in India

    Sri Lankan tea exports earned $1.3bn in 2021

    Pak Foreign Ministry data allegedly hacked by Indian hackers, claims report