Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday promoted his Maryam Nawaz to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senior Vice President, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced in a statement, media reports said.

Issuing the notification which was signed by Shehbaz Sharif, the Information Minister said that the Prime Minister has announced the organisational decision of the party, Geo

News reported.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif as ‘Senior Vice President’ with immediate effect,” stated the notification.

It said that Maryam Nawaz is authorised to re-organise the party at all functional tiers/levels as “chief organiser”, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on the occasion and offered his best wishes to her.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as SVP/Chief Organiser of PML-N by the party President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” Dar wrote.

Maryam Nawaz was appointed one of the 16 vice presidents of the party on May 3, 2019.

Her appointment was challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had expressed its reservations. The then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had questioned how a person, who has been sentenced by a court, can be appointed as a Vice President.

Maryam Nawaz has been highly active in running the party’s election campaigns and holding public gatherings in different cities.

Currently, she is in the United Kingdom with her father, PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

