Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Friday slammed her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar for issuing an “anti-party” statement, according to media reports.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Safdar had lashed out at party policies earlier on Friday, The Express Tribune reported.

“The party’s narrative of respecting the public mandate (vote ko izzat do) was very strong earlier, but we dishonoured it the day we voted for the extension of (former) army chief General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa,” he said.

When asked why Nawaz Sharif did not oppose the extension, Safdar said that the PML-N’s supreme leader was misled.

“Some people went to Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the benefits [of giving extension]… Nawaz Sharif should reveal the names who made him take this wrong decision,” he added.

Safdar also said that he does not see Maryam becoming the Prime Minister of the country anytime soon.

“I do not see that happening in the near future because the elections will be held in 2025 after which Shehbaz Sharif will get the next five years and the country will come out of difficulties,” he added, The Express Tribune reported.

In response to a question about PTI’s defecting parliamentarians including Raja Riaz joining hands with PML-N, Captain Safdar said that no matter what the situation is, loyalties should not be changed.

He also expressed regret over personal statements against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan given by the party’s leadership, Express Tribune reported.

Taking notice of the remarks, Maryam lashed out at her husband, stopping him from giving statements against the party policy, The Express Tribune reported.

According to PML-N sources, Maryam has instructed party leaders not to deviate from party policy.

“Every party leader must keep the party policy in mind while making any statement,” she was quoted as saying.

Maryam warned that whoever deviates from the party policy, strict action will be taken against him. Insiders said Safdar had previously been served show-cause notices for similar statements, The Express Tribune reported.

Sources also said that Maryam would issue formal directives about party policy soon.

