ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Masaba Gupta marries actor Satyadeep Misra in hush-hush wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Ace fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta surprised everyone on Friday after she announced that she has tied the knot with actor actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding.

Masaba took to her Instagram to share the first pictures from the early morning ceremony. In the image, the designer wore a pink and golden lehenga with jewellery while Satyadeep looked dapper in a blush pink kurta.

She captioned it: “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with ‘Masaba Masaba’ and was also seen in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with ‘No One Killed Jessica’. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in ‘Vikram Vedha’ and as a spy in the web series ‘Mukhbir’.

20230127-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayesha Raza Mishra: Playing mom is okay if role is substantial

    Rakhi Sawant returns in an all-out dance video after a while

    Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at 26

    Nagesh Kukunoor: ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ is a love letter to love...