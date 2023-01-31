ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Masaba pens note for ‘gentle giant’ Viv Richards, ‘kind brain’ stepdad Vivek Mehra

Fashion designer-actress Masaba Gupta has penned heart-warming notes for her father – West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards, whom she lovingly calls ‘gentle giant’ – and ‘lioness’ mother Neena Gupta.

Masaba, who last week tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra, took to her Instagram stories, where she posted pictures of Richards, Neena and her step father Vivek Mehra.

The first picture features Neena sitting on a chair dressed in a cream and green coloured saree.

Masaba captioned the picture, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a LIONESS @neena_gupta.”

She then shared a picture of Mehra and wrote: “The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart.”

The ultimate photograph featured her father Vivian Richards smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.

He looks dapper in a yellow and off-white shirt, paired with denims.

“The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I’m so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter.”

