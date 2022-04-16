Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, health experts said that consistent and appropriate use of masks, sanitisation, hand washing and social distancing to the possible extent are the way to prevent the Covid infection.

However, doctors also said that the sudden rise in Covid cases is not a situation to panic.

Talking to IANS, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Medical Superintendent Mamta Jajoo said “we have not seen any children admission with Covid symptoms in the hospital yet”.

However, she said: “As the cases are again rising in the city, we need to be more alert and follow the proper Covid appropriate behaviour.”

“Wearing the mask must be continued in the crowded place to prevent the spread of infection,” she told IANS.

Covid appropriate behaviour like hand hygiene, sanitisation and the wearing of mask must be in place for both children and adults, she added.

“When people talk, aerosols spread in the air around us. This is almost like cigarette smoke spreading, but invisible. This aerosol might contain virus. When breathed in by others, it leads to infection spread. So children should use masks while inside classrooms”, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force.

He said that if anyone is having fever or runny nose, they should stay home. Even if it is not Covid, the advice is “do not risk giving it to others”, he told IANS.

As per the Delhi Health department’s bulletin on Friday evening, Delhi had 51 Covid patients in hospitals. Reportedly, out of total 51 Covid patients in the hospital, 14 are children.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid cases with 209 recoveries since Thursday.

However, for the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was recorded in the city on Friday. The death toll continues to stand at 26,158.

