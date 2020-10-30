Canindia News

Mask Up! Vicky Kaushal urges fans to wear masks in new social media post

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted on Friday, he is seen with his face covered with a cloth and a cap.

Alongside the image, Vicky wrote: “#Maskup”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG9ekElJlot/

The actor recently treated his fans with a picture showcasing his pumped-up biceps. In the monochrome picture that Vicky shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Harshvardhan Rane finally opens up about his break-up with Kim Sharma

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Matt Damon is not a car person

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

The War With Grandpa: Robert De Niro-starrer to release in India on November 13

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mirzapur makers tweet apology to author Surender Mohan Pathak for misrepresenting ‘Dhabba’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with SNL comedian Colin Jost in private ceremony

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Footprints On Water: Adil Hussain, Antonio Aakeel to star in British Indian film

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Tara Sutaria cast as female lead in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Birthday girl Ananya Panday shares what ’22 feels like’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Payal Ghosh breaks Covid-negative news on twitter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested