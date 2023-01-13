INDIA

Masked men set fire to house in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Three masked men set fire to a house in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that the residents managed to escape unhurt.

A motorbike and one bicycle were damaged in the incident which occurred in the early hours of January 8.

A video of the incident doing rounds on social media show the masked men walking towards a house with containers.

One of the men pours some liquid from the container and later another one lights matchsticks and throws towards the house leading to huge flames.

A senior police official said: “The house is owned by one Nafees Malik. A case has been registered under sections 427 and 435 of the IPC at the Bhajanpura police station and an investigation is underway.

“The family is not being able to give clues if anyone had an enmity with them or of suspects seen in the CCTV footage. CCTV footages of the incident and vicinity are being analysed to identify the assailants. Special teams have been roped in to assist the police team to solve the case.”

20230113-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Planning a Wellness Vacation?

    Man found hanging in police lockup in Bhopal, judicial probe ordered

    Terrorists escape after encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam (Ld)

    TN Health Dept to increase mosquito control measures to curb dengue