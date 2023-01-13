Three masked men set fire to a house in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that the residents managed to escape unhurt.

A motorbike and one bicycle were damaged in the incident which occurred in the early hours of January 8.

A video of the incident doing rounds on social media show the masked men walking towards a house with containers.

One of the men pours some liquid from the container and later another one lights matchsticks and throws towards the house leading to huge flames.

A senior police official said: “The house is owned by one Nafees Malik. A case has been registered under sections 427 and 435 of the IPC at the Bhajanpura police station and an investigation is underway.

“The family is not being able to give clues if anyone had an enmity with them or of suspects seen in the CCTV footage. CCTV footages of the incident and vicinity are being analysed to identify the assailants. Special teams have been roped in to assist the police team to solve the case.”

