Sabrina Almeida

On Monday Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kiran Moore stopped short of reinstating the mask mandate even though hospitals are struggling to cope with the rising pediatric RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. The likely question in many minds — was it a political rather than medical decision? After all, several medics have been calling for the mandate to be reinstated on public transport and indoor settings amidst the triple threat to the health care system. Moore also admitted that “the difficult and complex fall that was predicted has materialized.”

While the rest of us tried to process Monday’s announcement, the actions of some elected officials took us in the opposite direction.

On Tuesday, NDP interim leader Peter Tabuns called out Premier Ford and most of his ministers for not following Dr. Moore’s “strong recommendation” to mask up in all indoor public settings, during Question Period. When confronted Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones said masking was a “personal choice” and that individuals should not be judged for their choices. Given that Jones was masked, it was obvious damage control in defence of the premier and several of her colleagues. But the media made the disconnect between the actions of elected officials and Moore’s public recommendation (and plea to protect the most vulnerable) very apparent.

This raises a critical question — should Ontarians heed Moore’s medical advice to wear a mask indoors, or follow the lead of politicians and exercise their freedom of choice not to?

Being public figures with the power to influence positive and negative actions, politicians ought to understand the consequence of making selfish personal choices like this one. Their office requires them to make responsible decisions, that look like personal choices, in the interest of public welfare. Not the other way around. More importantly, these decisions must be for the collective good and not to appease a section of society.

At this point it looks like the Ford government has chosen to placate its vote bank and avoid the mask mandate or any display of public support for masking. After all, the majority of Conservative Party supporters have been quite vocal about doing away with pandemic regulations as quickly as possible.

However, one only has to look south of the border to see how dangerous the repercussions of setting the wrong tone in a crisis can be. The low vaccine-uptake and disregard for COVID-19 protocols were a result of Trump’s persistent lies about the coronavirus and the pandemic. Who can forget his public disregard of his national COVID-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump made a conscious decision to listen to his vote base of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers rather than heed expert medical advice. Biden couldn’t change that. One hopes that the Ontario government is not headed in a similar direction this time around!

From the economic and mental health perspective, there is no disputing that Ontario must stay open for business this winter. Following expert medical advice and taking the necessary health precautions puts us in the best position to do so. It’s the logical way forward.

Doug Ford has been vocal about following the advice of his Chief Medical Officer of Health. He also advised the public to “wear a mask every time possible” a day before Moore’s indoor masking recommendation. But it sure didn’t look like he was walking the talk at Queen’s Park on Tuesday. And most of his ministers seemed to follow his lead. Which is why it is critical to set the right example.

But it is still possible to right the wrong! When Ontarians see their elected officials wearing a mask, they will be encouraged and motivated to do the same. We’ve masked up for over two years, so what’s a little while longer — to protect our most vulnerable. No one is safe till everyone is safe, so let’s not be selfish! Make a responsible choice!!!