Masks out in Thrissur after detection of coronavirus case

Thrissur, Jan 30 (IANS) The city, known as Kerala’s cultural capital, has got a new tag — the Indian city where the first coronavirus case was detected.

As the news broke out, many people in and around the Thrissur General Hospital were spotted wearing mask. The girl who tested positive for coronavirus has been admitted there and is being kept in isolation.

Even though the Centre confirmed India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday forenoon, it was not until state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media in the afternoon that a girl student who arrived here from China’s Wuhan (where the virus was first reported) was the first such case, the people went into high caution mode.

“In all, four case are being treated at the Thrissur hospital, and only one person has tested positive. I am leaving for Thrissur. I will be reviewed the situation with health officials there,” he said.

“We have decided to shift the patient to the Thrissur Medical College,” said Shailaja in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohan Roy, Thrissur hospital medical superintendent, said everything was in control. “We have worked out a plan to tackle this. If anyone feels unwell, he’she should seek medical attention immediately. The patient who has tested positive sought medical attention the moment she felt she had a sore throat,” said Roy. Her condition was stable, he added.

T.N. Prathapan, Lok Sabha member from Thrissur, said he was in touch with the central authorities. “I have raised the need for sending a team of health professionals to Thrissur,” Prathapan said and added, they had assured of all help.

Stating that there was no need of panic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It’s bad news that the case is in Thrissur. But we have done everything possible.”

