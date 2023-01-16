HEALTHINDIA

Masks, sanitisers, social distancing back in Kerala for a month

Covid restrictions, like those stipulated during the pandemic time, will be in force in Kerala with immediate effect for a month, it was announced on Monday.

All will have to wear masks and maintaining of social distancing is also a must at all places.

A government order to this effect came out on Monday evening which states that the fresh steps are being undertaken to prevent Covid from spreading.

Among the guidelines include wearing of masks at all places including in all types of vehicles.

The order stipulates placing of sanitisers at shops and all public places besides soap and water.

Of late, the state government has done away with the practise of releasing Covid figures and hence no one knows the exact number of Covid positive patients in the state and the level of spread, if any in the state.

