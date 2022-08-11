ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Masoom Sawaal’ faces right-wing ire, FIR filed for hurting sentiments

Even before the controversy over the boycott call for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ — both of which release on Thursday — could die down, another film is now in the eye of the storm.

The filmmakers of ‘Masoom Sawaal’ have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police, following a complaint that a poster of the movie hurts the religious sentiments by showing a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad.

A senior police official said on Thursday that the FIR has been registered against director Santosh Upadhyay, his company and the entire team of the Hindi film on the complaint of Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena President Amit Rathore.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

The movie aims to create awareness about menstruation.

The complainant has alleged that the film producer has used a picture of Lord Krishna on sanitary pads on a poster.

This has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and can flare up communal riots in Uttar Pradesh and across the country, he has alleged.

Action would be initiated against anybody who tries to disturb peace, the circle officer said. “Law and order would be maintained at all costs.”

