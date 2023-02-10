Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday launched a nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, aimed at ending lymphatic filariasis transmission, through the door-to-door administration of anti-filarial drugs, especially in 10 filaria-affected states.

The high-burden districts in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh jointly launched the campaign on Friday.

The launch comes a month after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called to eliminate filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target.

India has ramped up efforts in eliminating lymphatic filariasis, a vector borne disease caused by culex mosquitoes which causes disability well ahead of global targets to safeguard communities from disability, social and economic insecurity.

While launching the campaign, Bhushan said that collective action is required to tackle the disease. He asked all the states to focus on Directly Observed Therapy rather than distribution of the drugs.

He emphasised focusing on intensive monitoring at block level. He also pointed out the need for daily analysis of coverage and monitoring reports at all levels, besides monitoring of the monitors to ensure quality data.

As India gears up to eliminate filaria by 2027, the timing is perfect to resonate this aim with the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to end all forms of hunger and disability or morbidity, he said.

