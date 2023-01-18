WORLD

Mass graves found in Congo’s eastern Ituri province: UN

NewsWire
0
0

UN peacekeepers have discovered mass graves in Congo containing the bodies of 42 civilians, a UN spokesman said.

The victims, including 12 women and six children, were discovered in the village of Nyamamba in the country’s eastern Ituri province, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Peacekeepers found another grave with the bodies of seven men in the village of Mbogi.

Both locations are about 30 km east of Bunia, capital city of Ituri province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Spokesman said the UN mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, received reports that CODECO militias attacked civilians in the area over the weekend and launched a patrol to investigate.

“This is when they made the gruesome discoveries,” he added.

The mission is supporting the Congolese judicial system to investigate the attacks, Haq said, and it called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“These incidents occurred amid a significant deterioration of the security situation in Djugu and Mahagi territories,” he said, adding that since December 2022, the UN mission reports that at least 195 civilians have been killed, 68 injured and 84 others abducted during several incidents attributed to CODECO and Zaire armed groups.

Haq said the recent attacks have increased the number of displaced people to more than 1.5 million in Ituri and reduced access for humanitarians to those in need of assistance.

The acronym CODECO describes a loose coalition of armed, ethnic militias, which is regarded as one of the most deadly militias operating in the mineral-rich eastern Congo.

20230119-041404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions

    Landmine blast in Yemen’s Hodeidah injures 15

    Iran warns US, Europe not to link nuclear talks to ‘internal...

    Kenyan economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022: Official