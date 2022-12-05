WORLD

Mass power outage in North Carolina probed as ‘criminal occurrence’

A massive power outage in the US state of North Carolina is being investigated as a “criminal occurrence”.

Several communities of Moore County began experiencing power outages after 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

The office noted that evidence indicated intentional vandalism at multiple sites, reports Xinhua news agency.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted on Sunday that he had “spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County”.

“They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted,” Cooper wrote. “The state is providing support as needed.”

More than 38,000 customers were off power in Moore County on Sunday, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

