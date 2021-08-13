Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Markham

York Regional Police have charged a 41-year-old massage therapist in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.

Constable Maniva Armstrong said that on Tuesday, August 10, a 28-year-old female contacted police and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a massage therapist during a visit to a rehabilitation clinic on McIntosh Drive, near Woodbine Avenue the previous day. The massage therapist at the clinic was arrested and has been charged.

The accused, Masoud Zhian of Vaughan, is the owner of the clinic which is currently located on McIntosh Drive. It was previously located at 372 Highway 7 East, Richmond Hill. Zhian accused has been practicing osteopathy since 2015, and massage therapy since 2019. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.