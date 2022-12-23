INDIALIFESTYLE

Massive blaze erupts in Ghaziabad banquet hall

NewsWire
0
0

The Celebration 2 banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad got reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the premises on Friday morning. No loss of life or injuries were reported, said officials.

According to sources, the Ghaziabad fire department was apprised of the fire in the banquet hall, located at Arthala at around 9.30 a.m., after which six fire vehicles reached the spot and started efforts to put out the fire.

The team faced considerable difficulty in reaching the location due to narrow lanes in the area.

However, they managed to control the fire after an hour and half of work.

CFO of Fire Department, Rahul Pal said that the fire vehicles were sent to the spot after receiving information of the incident.

Pal said that no loss of life had been reported in the incident.

He added that the cause of fire will be ascertained after investigation.

20221223-130002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AMU to hold online exams in June

    Moody’s withdraws NHAI’s ratings

    What’s a Food Metaverse?

    Eight core industries’ growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in...