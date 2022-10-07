HEALTHINDIA

Massive campaign planned in TN to increase Covid booster dosage

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu health department is planning to launch a massive campaign which will see the participation of celebrities in an effort to increase the Covid-19 booster dose coverage in the state.

Currently, only 27 per cent of the state’s total population have been inoculated with the booster shot.

The state government had provided free Covid-19 booster shot till September 30.

Speaking about the upcoming campaign, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS that the state government has already written to the Centre requesting for more booster vaccines.

“After the massive promotions, we expect the booster dose coverage improving in the state,” he added.

He also said that the state has achieved 92 per cent coverage of the second dose against Covid-19 and that it was primarily due to the hard work put in by the doctors, nurses, and other allied staff of the health department, volunteers, and social workers across the state.

The health department, according to sources has chalked out a clear roadmap for improving the booster vaccine drive in the state to prevent any further escalation of Covid-19.

Dr. Suchithra Menon, a health specialist at a private medical college in Chennai, told IANS: “The state government’s initiative is good and there has to be good coverage of booster dose among the population to keep the disease at bay. The health department promoting the booster dose vaccine will fetch results as it is seen in the 92 per cent coverage of the second dose of vaccine.”

20221007-112204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australian leaders warn of back-to-school Covid spike

    TN govt underreporting Covid deaths, says ex-CM Palaniswami

    Helpline launched for movement of medical staff in Kashmir in Covid...

    Deaths continue to dominate Andhra’s Covid graph