HEALTHINDIA

Massive drive for Covid booster shot in Goa on June 5

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to get more eligible persons to administer the booster shot, the Goa government will launch a massive drive on June 5, as part of which booster shots would be given free of cost, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“Those who have completed nine months after the second dose, they should take their booster dose. This includes those above sixty (years), health workers, frontline workers. Take a booster shot at your nearby primary health centres on June 5,” Sawant said.

The state’s health administration has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prompt and extended coverage of the first and second dose of the Covid vaccine.

The booster shot coverage in Goa has been poor as only around 1.3 lakh doses have been administered so far in the state, which has a population of 1.5 million.

20220601-143601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahead of Onam, Covid TPR in Kerala rises above 15%

    At 78, Delhi’s daily Covid deaths lowest since April 12

    Covid surge continues in Andhra Pradesh

    US CDC panel recommends Pfizer boosters for 12-15-yr-olds