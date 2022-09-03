A massive eviction drive was carried out in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday amid tight security, an official said.

Security personnel were deployed in large numbers during the eviction drive in the Barchalla area of the district.

At least 299 families were living in the area but more than 90 per cent have already left after receiving the notice, government officials said.

Deba Prasad Misra, Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, said: “No reports of disturbance or any untoward incidents came from the eviction site. It was conducted very peacefully.”

He further said that the district administration took all necessary preparedness before the eviction drive.

Ambulances have been brought to transport pregnant ladies to safer places. Senior citizens were also shifted to safe locations.

“Security personnel have not faced any sort of resistance or trouble during the process,” he added.

Around 50 excavators, tractors, and other heavy machinery were deployed for the massive eviction drive which began early in the morning.

It continued for almost 10 hours, informed an official.

Speaking to the media persons, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP (Law and Order) Assam, said: “Many have voluntarily vacated the location, but few were asked to leave the spot before the eviction drive was carried out today.”

The government has planned to set up a 100 MW solar plant in the evicted area.

