A massive fire that broke out in a shoe manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area has been brought under control, no injuries or casualty has been reported.

The fire erupted on Tuesday night, a fire department official said on Wednesday.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a factory in C-Block, near Vijaya Bank in Narela Industrial area was received around 10:32 p.m.

“Total 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control & cooling operation continues,” said Garg.

“Fire erupted in a shoe manufacturing factory (finished goods, raw material, machines and electrical items, etc.,) in the basement, ground, first, second, third floors and a temporary shed on the terrace (all floors are involved). So far no injuries or causality was reported,” Garg added.

