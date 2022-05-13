A major fire broke out in a building at Mundka area of the national capital on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that the department received a call about the incident around 4.40 p.m. at a building located near pillar no 544, Mundka metro station in west Delhi after which ten fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

As per visuals from the spot, thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the building.

Fire fighting operation is underway.

Details are awaited.

