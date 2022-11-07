INDIA

Massive fire breaks out in Noida factory

NewsWire
0
0

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Noida’s Phase 2 area on Monday due to a short circuit, sources said.

On receiving information of the incident, seven fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

Smoke emanating from the factory where foam and clothes are manufactured, could be seen from far away, the sources said, adding that more fire engines were requested to help in dousing the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, but goods worth lakhs of rupees have been reduced to ashes.

The police have also reached the spot.

20221107-115002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tej Pratap terms own party MLC ‘voluptuary’

    Cops’ quick action saves people from burning building

    Google’s Pixel Watch app now goes online

    Driver of principal held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old in Hyderabad