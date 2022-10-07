A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey plastic factory located in Sector 3 in Noida. A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. A large plume of smoke could be seen from a long distance as the fire spread quickly due to the excess of plastic items in the building.

The cause of the fire isn’t known yet, but investigation into the same will be conducted once the fire is extinguished. Reports have stated that the fire department got the information about the fire at 3:24 pm, after which 14 fire fire tenders reached the spot and initiated the process of extinguishing the fire.

The neighbouring companies have been evacuated as per the requirement of the fire department. No casualties have been reported yet.

