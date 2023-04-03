A massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, caused damage in the main part of the under-construction dam in the Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Mud and large boulders crashed after the huge landslide hit the hydroelectric project and the labourers had to be evacuated to a safe place.

According to police, no casualty was reported from the construction site.

Meanwhile, locals have again expressed their displeasure against the construction of the dam. The incident has caused panic among them.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has been carrying out the construction of Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

This project was embroiled in controversy even before the construction began, with environmentalists warning that the dam might have adverse effects among the people living downstream.

Many organisations have been protesting against the project claiming that people who live downstream in three Assam districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur would face cascading effects once the construction is completed.

