Massive manhunt for radical Amritpal Singh on, 78 held: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive state-wide search operation against Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

A total of 78 persons have been arrested so far, while, several others have been detained.

Several, including Amritpal Singh, are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them, the police said in a statement on Twitter.

“During the state-wide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different caliber have been recovered so far.

“‘Waris Punjab De’ elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants. FIR stands registered for the attack on Ajnala Police Station,” it added.

