COMMUNITY

Massive new LCBO store opens in Mississauga

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
7

LCBO launched a brand new store in Mississauga this Monday.

In a news release, the crown corporation said the location at 7010 Saint Barbara Blvd. was selected “so customers can do their grocery shopping and visit other retailers at the same time”. The area has a population of around 30,000.

The huge 6,100 square-foot store near Derry Rd and McLaughlin Rd has 3,606 square feet of display and ample refrigerated space. It carries a wide selection of 1,144 wines, spirits, beers, ready-to-drink cocktails, and coolers. A prominent wine display showcases 130 Ontario wines.

The store offers Same-Day Pickup service. Orders placed on lcbo.com will be ready for pickup at the store’s express counter within two hours (if in stock).

The store has excellent visibility and accessibility, and there is ample parking. There are 14 full-time and part-time employees who are trained in product knowledge and responsible service, the LCBO statement said.

Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 10am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 6pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario extends indoor masking requirement in high-risk settings to June 11

    Retired Canadian Olympians join calls to ban Russia, Belarus from 2024...

    How pandemic restrictions impacted mental health in countries: Lancet

    New BC cabinet has 5 Indo-Canadians