LCBO launched a brand new store in Mississauga this Monday.

In a news release, the crown corporation said the location at 7010 Saint Barbara Blvd. was selected “so customers can do their grocery shopping and visit other retailers at the same time”. The area has a population of around 30,000.

The huge 6,100 square-foot store near Derry Rd and McLaughlin Rd has 3,606 square feet of display and ample refrigerated space. It carries a wide selection of 1,144 wines, spirits, beers, ready-to-drink cocktails, and coolers. A prominent wine display showcases 130 Ontario wines.

The store offers Same-Day Pickup service. Orders placed on lcbo.com will be ready for pickup at the store’s express counter within two hours (if in stock).

The store has excellent visibility and accessibility, and there is ample parking. There are 14 full-time and part-time employees who are trained in product knowledge and responsible service, the LCBO statement said.

Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 10am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 6pm.